‘Erik Ten Hag To Leave Manchester United’

Manchester United are reportedly set to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of this season due to the club’s poor run of games.

Erik ten Hag has not had it smooth at Manchester United from his debut season to this season. Last season was fair enough for the Red Devils as he was able to lead the club to a top-four finish. Unfortunately for him, he only managed to lead them to the 8th spot on the league table this season.

Before now, some members of the club’s board including the new part owners of the club, Ineos group led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe were embarrassed that the Red Devils finished at the bottom of their Champions League group earlier this season.

Hence, a report by Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that Manchester United are already looking for a replacement for Erik ten Hag. The report claimed that all necessary arrangements had been made to announce the Dutchman’s departure after the FA Cup final on May 25.

The report claimed that the outcome of the Manchester United vs Manchester City FA Cup final wouldn’t influence the decision of the club.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United are considering replacing Erik ten Hag with Kieran McKenna who led Ipswich Town to gain promotion to the Premier League earlier this season.

Recently sacked Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel who departed Bayern Munich this May are also linked to the managerial job at Old Trafford.