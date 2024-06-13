Transfer Update: Gomez, Gallagher, Cash, Alisson, Ten Hag, Others

Bayern Munich are making efforts to sign Liverpool and England’s 27-year-old defender Joe Gomez in this summer transfer window according to the Mirror.

While Chelsea are considering renewing the contract of 24-year-old English midfielder Conor Gallagher, Aston Villa and Tottenham are interested in signing the Englishman in the summer transfer window, the Guardian reported.

In regards to a deal for Poland’s 26-year-old right-back Matty Cash, AC Milan and Aston Villa have held transfer negotiations, Talksport claimed.

The £30 million transfer fee that Villa is requesting for Cash is probably going to be a deal-breaking factor, according to Sports.

Paulo Fonseca, a former manager of Lille and Roma, is expected to be named the new manager of AC Milan, as reported by Sky Sports.

Alisson, a 31-year-old goalie for Brazil and Liverpool, turned down the opportunity to play for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Football Insider claimed.

Before agreeing to a new contract at Manchester United, 54-year-old Erik ten Hag has three criteria that he wants fulfilled, according to the Sun.

Ten Hag’s contract is about to be extended by another two years, according to the Telegraph.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, 26, has been in communication with Barcelona sporting director Deco through his agent, while the Brazil international weighs his options in the summer transfer window, Sport report.

West Ham are interested in 27-year-old English defender Max Kilman, but it could take up to £45 million to sign him away from Wolves, the Mail claimed.

The Hammers are also interested in Juventus’ 21-year-old Argentinean attacker Matias Soule, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi’s potential transfer to Aston Villa has been discussed with Marseille, Football Insider claimed.

Fulham are interested in Teden Mengi, a 22-year-old English defender who plays for Luton. The Premier League club plans to acquire at least two centre backs this summer, according to the Standard.

Advanced talks are underway for Tottenham’s 23-year-old English defender Djed Spence to sign a loan-to-buy contract with Serie A side Genoa, Football Insider claimed.