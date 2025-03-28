Bayern Munich Blast Canada For Poorly Handling Alphonso Davies’ Injury

Bayern Munich has expressed concerns regarding the handling of Alphonso Davies’ injury during his international duty with Canada Soccer, following his diagnosis of a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Davies sustained the injury just 12 minutes into Canada’s 2-1 victory over the United States in the Concacaf Nations League third-place play-off. Although Canada Soccer initially cleared him to travel, further examination in Munich revealed the extent of the injury. Unfortunately, this means Davies is anticipated to be sidelined for at least six months.

During a recent press conference, Bayern’s sporting director, Christoph Freund, emphasized the importance of thorough medical assessments, particularly in the context of high-stakes international play. He noted that the decision to send Davies back to Germany on a lengthy flight without a prior comprehensive examination raised serious concerns about proper medical protocols.

Bayern’s CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, echoed these sentiments, seeking clarification on the circumstances surrounding Davies’ situation. He highlighted the responsibility that comes with managing the health of a player of Davies’ calibre, especially considering Canada’s status as the host nation for the 2026 World Cup.

Dreesen reaffirmed that while Davies, who recently signed a five-year contract with Bayern, is eager to lead as captain, the welfare of players must always come first. He added that it’s essential to avoid taking unnecessary risks with key athletes in the lead-up to significant tournaments.

Additionally, Bayern is contending with other injury setbacks, including the absence of French centre-back Dayot Upamecano and captain Manuel Neuer, underscoring the challenges the team faces during this period.