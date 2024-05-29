Bayern Munich Confirms Appointment of Vincent Kompany As New Manager

German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich have officially confirmed the appointment of former Burnley coach, Vincent Kompany, as their new manager.

Vincent Kompany became the best option for Bayern Munich after they failed to convince Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick, and Bayern’s former coach Julian Nagelsmann to replace coach Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern paid Burnley the sum of £10.2m in compensation to seal the deal as the former Manchester City defender signed a three-year contract with the Bundesliga giants.

Vincent Kompany will be assisted at Bayern by Floribert Ngalula and Bram Geers.

Recall that Kompany started his managerial career at Belgian club, Anderlecht, where he served as a player-manager from 2019 to 2020. He was made the club’s permanent coach in 2020.

Due to his unprecedented performance with the team which finished second in the 2021-2022 Belgian League season, Burney who were in the Championship then, decided to appoint Kompany in 2022.

Vincent Kompany continued with his fine coaching progress at the then Championship side and led them to gain promotion to the Premier League by winning the second-tier league.

Unfortunately for him and the team, they couldn’t survive the highly competitive English elite league as they were forced back to the second-tier league at the end of 2023-2024.

While the 38-year-old Belgian tactician was struggling at Burnley, Bayern Munich were struggling under the watch of coach Thomas Tuchel. They struggled so badly that they finished third in the German Bundesliga.

Hence, they had to part ways with Thomas Tuchel and had to settle for Vincent Kompany after failing to land an A-list replacement for the German tactician.

After sealing his deal with Bayern Munich, Kompany said, “I’m really looking forward to the challenge at FC Bayern.

“It’s a great honour to be able to work for this club — FC Bayern is an institution in international football.”