Erik ten Hag Announces When He Will Return To Coaching

The former manager of Ajax and Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, has announced that he will refrain from pursuing any new managerial opportunities until July 1.

Erik ten Hag, who has been without a club since his dismissal from Manchester United in October, has taken a step back to evaluate his next move in football management.

Since his departure, Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim as the new head coach. However, Amorim has faced significant challenges at Old Trafford, with the team currently languishing in the 15th position in the Premier League standings—a stark contrast to the club’s historical expectations.

The difficulties faced by Amorim in instilling his vision and tactical philosophy within the squad have made for a turbulent start to his tenure.

In a short clip from an upcoming interview for SEG Stories, Ten Hag clarified his decision to await the beginning of the new season before accepting a new role. “I had already decided for myself that I’m not going to be involved in any team until July 1,” he stated firmly.

Reflecting on his time at Manchester United, Ten Hag expressed a profound sense of longing for Old Trafford and the emotional connection he had with the club. “If there’s one thing I miss, it’s the atmosphere and the energy of Old Trafford,” he remarked.

He elaborated on the relentless pursuit of excellence within football, saying, “You’re always working towards a dot on the horizon, but you never actually reach it. We’ve experienced many remarkable highs, yet there remains constant room for improvement; simply doing good is never enough. There’s always a way to do better.”