Champions League Round Of 16 Play-off: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Two Others Qualify

At least four more teams have successfully qualified for the Champions League Round of 16 following the conclusion of the first set of play-off matches on Tuesday night.

The latest set of qualified teams for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 are Club Brugge, Benfica, Bayern Munich, and Feyenoord.

In an early kick-off, Feyenoord secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against AC Milan at the iconic San Siro Stadium. The Dutch side had previously edged the first leg of their encounter with a narrow 1-0 victory at home, which ultimately helped them advance with a 2-1 aggregate score.

Club Brugge delivered a stunning performance in Italy, overpowering Atalanta with a commanding 3-1 win, resulting in a comprehensive 4-1 aggregate victory.

The Belgian club quickly established dominance, racing to a three-goal lead before halftime, with Chemsdine Talbi netting two goals and Ferran Jutgla contributing another. Ademola Lookman managed to pull one back for Atalanta immediately after the break, but he also squandered a golden opportunity when he missed a penalty kick, sealing the Europa League champions’ exit from the competition.

Bayern Munich encountered a challenging match at home against Celtic, where they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena.

The Bundesliga giants had entered this match with a slender 2-1 advantage from the first leg played in Scotland. Celtic took an early lead, creating a tense atmosphere, but Bayern equalized late in the game thanks to a critical strike from Alphonso Davies, securing their progression to the next round with a 3-2 aggregate score.

Similarly, Benfica and Monaco engaged in a thrilling encounter that ended in a 3-3 draw. However, it was Benfica who advanced, having secured a 1-0 victory in their first leg in France. This aggregate result allowed the Portuguese side to progress to the knockout stages of the tournament, highlighting their resilience and determination in the competition.