Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies To Be Sidelined For “Several Months”

Bayern Munich’s full-back, Alphonso Davies is set to face a lengthy absence from the pitch, estimated at “several months,” due to a serious cruciate ligament injury in his right knee.

The injury which Alphonso Davies sustained during Canada’s 2-1 victory over the United States in the Concacaf Nations League third-place play-off match held on Sunday, will necessitate surgical intervention.

In addition to Davies, Bayern’s centre-back Dayot Upamecano will also find himself sidelined for several weeks due to a knee issue that arose while he was on international duty with France. This string of injuries marks a challenging period for the club.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl expressed his disappointment regarding the situation, stating, “Unfortunately, during international breaks, there’s always the risk that players will return injured – this time, it’s hit us particularly hard.”

He reassured fans, however, by adding, “Our squad is strong and will compensate for these absences. We’ll now work even closer together. We have the quality to continue pursuing our big goals.”

Alphonso Davies has been a pivotal figure for Bayern Munich since joining the club from Vancouver Whitecaps at the age of 17 in 2018.

Over the course of his career in Germany, he has made an impressive 226 appearances, showcasing his agility, speed, and skill on the field. In February, the 24-year-old defender signed a new five-year contract with Bayern, quashing rumours of a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

Dayot Upamecano, who has also contributed significantly to Bayern’s defensive line since transferring from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of 42.5 million euros in 2021, has made 147 appearances in his tenure with the club.

Currently, Bayern Munich, led by head coach Vincent Kompany, holds a commanding six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, with only eight games remaining as they strive for a record-extending 34th German title.

Furthermore, they preparing to face Inter Milan in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the highly anticipated first leg scheduled to take place in Munich on April 8.