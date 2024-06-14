Transfer Update On Olise, Madueke, Van Dijk, Abraham, Gyokeres, Davies, Others

Bayern Munich and Newcastle United made the first contact with Crystal Palace in an attempt to sign 22-year-old France Under-21 winger Michael Olise in this summer transfer window, the Athletic claimed.

Chelsea were the second team to contact Palace regarding Olise; they did so on Thursday as the summer transfer window officially opened today, June 14, according to the Mirror.

Reports claimed that a £60 million release clause is in Olise’s Crystal Palace contract, but Chelsea may not be able to trigger it as it is only applicable to Champions League teams, the Times reported.

Newcastle are considering Noni Madueke, a 22-year-old Chelsea right-winger and England Under-21 international, as they look to strengthen their squad in this summer transfer window, i Sport claimed.

Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr are aiming to make Liverpool and the Netherlands centre-back, Virgil van Dijk, the highest-paid defender in the world, according to Marca.

Matthijs de Ligt, a 24-year-old centre-back for Bayern Munich and the Netherlands, is being monitored by Manchester United, according to Sky Germany.

Manchester United have lined up 24-year-old Frenchman Jean-Clair Todibo of OGC Nice, another team owned by Ineos, as a potential centre-back recruit, Mail claimed.

Joshua Zirkzee, a 23-year-old Dutch striker for Bologna, is another player Manchester United may be considering in this summer transfer window, but AC Milan and Juventus may rival the move, the Telegraph reported.

Manchester United have also shortlisted Canadian attacker Jonathan David, 24, who plays for Lille, and England striker Ivan Toney, 28, of Brentford, according to the Independent.

Leny Yoro, an 18-year-old French centre-back for Lille, is being pursued by both Liverpool and Manchester United, with Real Madrid showing interest as well, the Athletic claimed.

England and Roma forward Tammy Abraham, 26, is attracting interest from Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham, according to the Telegraph.

Aston Villa have placed a £40 million price tag on Jhon Duran; Chelsea are in talks to sign the 20-year-old. Since arriving at Villa in January 2023, the Colombian has only appeared in three Premier League games, the Times reported.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a 28-year-old Danish and Tottenham midfielder, is available for sale and is being pursued by Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho, according to Takvim.

The 21-year-old Argentine attacker Matias Soule of Juventus spoke with officials from West Ham and Leicester City in London, tuttosport claimed.

Sporting Lisbon’s 26-year-old Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres is valued higher than what Arsenal is ready to pay, thus the Gunners’ pursuit of him has been derailed, the Sun reported.

Roberto de Zerbi, the former manager of Brighton, is expected to sign a three-year deal to take over as Marseille manager. The French side will pay Brighton Six million euros to complete the deal according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

Premier League teams are keeping an eye on 25-year-old Lens and Austria centre-back Kevin Danso, who has former star Rio Ferdinand’s support for a transfer to Manchester United, i Sport reported.

Following Real Madrid’s successful purchase of France striker Kylian Mbappe, 25, to the Spanish club, the team will attempt to sign left-back Alphonso Davies, 23, of Bayern Munich and Canada, ESPN claimed.