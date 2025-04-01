Manchester United Coach Insists Bruno Fernandes Is Not Leaving For £90 Million

Manchester United’s captain, Bruno Fernandes, received a clear message from manager Ruben Amorim on Monday regarding his future at the club.

Despite recent speculation linking Bruno Fernandes to a lucrative move to Real Madrid, Amorim firmly stated that Fernandes is “not going anywhere.”

Since joining Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, the 30-year-old Portuguese playmaker has made a significant impact, netting 95 goals in 277 appearances.

His current contract with the club is set to run until 2027, which further solidifies his position at Old Trafford. In light of reports suggesting a potential transfer fee of £90 million to the Spanish giants, Amorim was unequivocal in his stance.

“No, it’s not going to happen,” Amorim asserted confidently. “I want Bruno here. He has proven to be a crucial player for us, especially during the challenging moments of our season. Our goal is to reclaim the Premier League title, and we need our best players to remain with us.”

Amorin emphasized Fernandes’ exceptional fitness and productivity, noting, “He’s in his prime at 29, but with his workload of around 55 games every season, he still plays like a much younger player. With his contributions—between goals and assists often exceeding 30 in a season—he exemplifies the kind of talent we want in our squad. He’s not going anywhere.”

Moreover, Amorim expressed confidence in their ability to retain Fernandes, adding, “We are in control of the situation, and I truly believe he is happy here at Manchester United.”