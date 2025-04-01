Darren Bent Urges Arsenal’s New Sporting Director To Kick Out Jesus

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has made a compelling case for Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, to reconsider the team’s current roster strategy, particularly regarding forward, Gabriel Jesus.

According to Bent, it would be in Arsenal’s best interest to part ways with Jesus while holding onto recent signing Kai Havertz.

With the announcement of Berta’s appointment as the club’s sporting director, the focus is now on how he will shape Arsenal’s squad for the future.

Bent strongly believes that the time has come for a significant change in the forward lineup, stating, “Gabriel Jesus. He’s got to go. Havertz stays.”

He further said that Jesus should be the first player considered for a transfer, given his lack of consistent performance.

Bent’s analysis highlights the importance of squad depth and tactical versatility, as he emphasizes the need to maintain key players while optimizing the attacking options.

He noted the capabilities of Leandro Trossard, suggesting that while he can be a valuable asset coming off the bench, he might not be suited for a starting role due to his extensive minutes played. “You’ve got Trossard and Martinelli on the left, who can offer creativity and pace,” Bent observed.

In terms of the center-forward position, Bent insists that this is where the club needs to target new talent. He pointed out that with players like Bukayo Saka and promising young talent Ethan Nwaneri on the right, it is crucial to strengthen the attacking front. Bent emphasized that finding a new center-forward could be pivotal for the team’s success in the upcoming season.

Since joining Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022, Gabriel Jesus has faced significant challenges, including frequent injuries that have hindered his ability to contribute consistently.

His current setback, an ACL tear, has placed additional pressure on the club to assess their options moving forward as they aim to strengthen the squad ahead of the next summer transfer window.