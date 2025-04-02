Ruben Amorim Insists Manchester United Won’t Give Him Enough Time

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has expressed concern over the limited time he has to turn around the struggling team’s fortunes in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim’s remarks came in the wake of yet another disappointing defeat, this time at the hands of Nottingham Forest, where his side lost 1-0 thanks to a fifth-minute goal from former United winger Anthony Elanga.

After the game, which took place at the Forest Ground, Amorim lamented the team’s ongoing issues, revealing that this latest loss marked their 13th of the season in the league.

“In Manchester United, you don’t have the time,” he stated. “I will not have the time. We have to get it right fast.”

The pressure is palpable as United currently sit in a challenging 13th place, accumulating just 37 points and still struggling to achieve back-to-back wins this campaign.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Amorim elaborated on the team’s performance, noting a glaring lack of sharpness in the final third.

“We controlled the game, but we already knew this team could score goals out of nothing,” he said, reflecting on the defensive lapses that allowed Elanga to find the net.

Amorim pointed out that while they created several good opportunities, the essential quality in the final moments of attack was sorely lacking. “In the last third, the last pass, the last assist wasn’t there. Without that, we cannot score goals.”

Despite the challenges, Amorim is holding onto hope that his team can bounce back in their next match—a high-stakes derby against local rivals Manchester City this Sunday.