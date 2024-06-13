Jose Mourinho Declares “Little Guy” Lionel Messi The Best

Former Real Madrid manager, Jose Mourinho has described one “little guy” who is believed to be an Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi, as the best player of this generation.

Jose Mourinho and Lionel Messi have always been in opposing teams so far in their respective career. The Argentine football icon was a pin on Mourinho’s neck during the Portuguese’s time as Real Madrid’s coach.

Note that during Mourinho’s spell at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, Messi was the talisman at FC Barcelona, the arch-rivals of Madrid. The Portuguese tactician managed to win the Serie A title ahead of Barca once during the said period.

While answering quickfire questions on TNT Sports, Jose Mourinho who is now the coach of Turkish giants, Fenerbahce, said the “little guy” was uncoachable.

The Portuguese coach, who has coached Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur wished he had the opportunity of signing the 5 foot 7 inches Argentine star.

Mourinho said: “One player that I never signed but wished I had? In my generation, of course, I would say the little guy [Messi].

“The little guy was not coachable but I have to say, in our generation, he was the best.”

Note that Lionel Messi is currently playing for Major League Soccer side, Inter Miami where he has scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in 12 matches so far this season.

Earlier today, Naija News reported that Messi told ESPN that he is most likely to retire from club football at Inter Miami, hence, Jose Mourinho has a very slim chance of coaching the “little guy” unless he decides to move to the MLS.