“Little Afraid That Everything Will End” – Lionel Messi Admits

Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi has noted that he is not planning to retire from football anytime soon but admitted that he is not too far from making the “scary” decision.

Lionel Messi has been in football since he was a child, from his days at La Masia (FC Barcelona football academy) to his glorious reign at Camp Nou.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has won virtually everything in club and international football at the age of 36, but he is still waxing stronger in the game as he continues his career at Major League Soccer side, Inter Miami.

After playing for FC Barcelona in Spain and Paris Saint Germain in France, Lionel Messi told ESPN that he is most likely to end his football career at Inter Miami.

Messi, who has scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in 12 matches for Inter Miami this season, was quick to add that retirement from the game is not on his mind yet.

“As of today, I think it [Inter Miami] is going to be my last club,” the Argentina international said.

“I’m not ready to leave football either.”

Meanwhile, Messi, who is preparing to represent Argentina at the 2024 Copa America in the United States had admitted that it wasn’t easy for him to leave Europe for MLS.

The record eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, however, added that he has been trying to enjoy every bit of his time in America as he winds down his football career.

“It was a difficult step to leave Europe to come here,” Messi said.

“The fact of having been world champion helped a lot to see things differently also.

“I love playing football. I enjoy the training, every day of the matches. [I am] a little afraid that everything will end.

“That’s why I enjoy everything much more, because I’m aware that there’s less and less to go and I have a good time at the club.

“I enjoy the little details that I know I’m going to miss when I don’t play any more.”