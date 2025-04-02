‘Victor Osimhen Wanted At FC Barcelona’

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as a potential candidate to succeed Robert Lewandowski at FC Barcelona.

Lewandowski is currently enjoying a remarkable season, with his goal tally nearing 50 as he approaches the end of the campaign, marking one of the best years of his illustrious career.

However, with the Polish international set to celebrate his 37th birthday in August, Barcelona’s management recognizes that they must begin planning for the inevitable phase of transition in their attacking lineup.

According to a recent report from SPORT, Barcelona are not only exploring the possibility of signing Osimhen but have also received an offer from Juventus concerning out-of-favor striker Dusan Vlahovic.

However, the Catalan club’s transfer officials have expressed reservations about Vlahovic, who has been linked with moves either to Saudi Arabia or the Premier League, leaving them to explore other avenues.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has become a standout player this season. His performance has been nothing short of spectacular, recording an impressive tally of 26 goals and five assists across 31 appearances.

With Napoli reportedly willing to part ways with the 26-year-old this summer, they are seeking a transfer fee of around €75 million. Despite his talent, Barcelona are reportedly concerned that both his transfer fee and salary expectations exceed their current financial capacities.

Earlier this month, additional reports surfaced indicating that Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, set to leave Anfield as a free agent in June, had also expressed interest in joining Barcelona. However, Barcelona ultimately declined this opportunity due to Salah’s significant wage demand of €18 million per season, with the club suggesting he would need to accept a substantial pay cut to make the switch feasible.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Osimhen continues to attract interest, notably from the Premier League, with Manchester United emerging as a leading contender for his signature.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are exploring possibilities to retain the Nigerian forward beyond his loan period.

For Barcelona, uncertainty looms regarding their financial situation heading into the summer transfer window. Even if they manage to secure sufficient funds, Director of Football Deco has indicated that his primary focus may be on acquiring a left-winger rather than an out-and-out forward, which could further complicate efforts to secure a high-profile striker like Osimhen.