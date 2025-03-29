Barcelona’s Hansi Flick Hails Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti

Barcelona’s head coach, Hansi Flick, has expressed his deep respect for Real Madrid’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, calling him one of the most successful coaches in the world.

Hansi Flick made these comments during a press conference ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga match against Girona on Sunday.

“I have immense respect for both Real Madrid and Ancelotti,” Flick stated, as reported by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano. “He has achieved remarkable success in his career and is undeniably one of the most successful coaches globally.”

Flick emphasized the unique identities of both clubs, highlighting the healthy rivalry between them. “I mentioned previously that Barça and Madrid have different styles and philosophies, and that diversity is a positive aspect of football,” he added. “I never harbor negative thoughts about Madrid.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s illustrious career is dotted with impressive accolades, including a total of 15 major trophies, among which are two La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League titles earned during his time at Real Madrid. Currently, Ancelotti’s squad is poised to challenge for further honors this season, being in contention for the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and the Copa del Rey.

Ancelotti’s managerial journey has seen him at the helm of prestigious clubs worldwide, including Chelsea, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Everton, and Napoli. His ability to adapt and succeed in different football cultures has solidified his reputation as a coaching legend.