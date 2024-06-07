It’s Difficult To Play With Neymar At Inter Miami – Lionel Messi

Argentine Football icon, Lionel Messi has rubbished the possibility of playing at the same club with Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Recall that the three South American footballers, Messi, Neymar, and Suarez, played together at FC Barcelona from 2014 to 2017, but when Messi and Neymar met at PSG in 2021, Suarez was at Spanish La Liga side, Atlético Madrid.

From there, Suarez moved to his home country, Uruguay, to play for Nacional in 2022, and then to Brazilian club, Grêmio in 2023.

Suarez reunited with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in 2024, while Neymar has one year left on his contract with Saudi Pro League club, Al Hilal.

Recent reports claimed that the 32-year-old Brazilian forward could abandon his contract with the Saudi Pro League side and reunite with Messi and Suarez at Inter Miami. But Messi said it is currently difficult for that to happen.

“We talk often. We even have a group chat with the three of us, including Luis. Ney speaks perfect Spanish”, Lionel Messi told Infobae.

“A little message to recruit him? No, I don’t know. The truth is, it’s difficult now.

“He’s in Saudi Arabia, and I think he has a year left on his contract. He had a tough year, where he was injured for a long time. So, it’s difficult now.

“After that, I don’t know. Life takes so many turns that anything can happen, but I think, for now, no.”