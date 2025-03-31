Javier Mascherano Chooses His GOAT Between Lionel Messi, Ronaldo

Inter Miami’s manager, Javier Mascherano, has declared Lionel Messi the greatest footballer of all time, placing him above Cristiano Ronaldo in the ongoing GOAT (greatest of all time) debate that has captivated football fans for over a decade.

Currently, Lionel Messi is playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) following his illustrious career in Europe, while Ronaldo continues to make headlines with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Both players are nearing the end of their extraordinary careers, yet their fierce rivalry remains as vibrant and passionate as ever, drawing widespread attention from fans and analysts alike.

During a recent press conference, which was reported by ESPN, Mascherano was posed with the question of who he believes stands out as the superior player between Messi and Ronaldo. Without hesitation, the former Liverpool midfielder stated: “You don’t need to ask. I think Messi is the greatest player in history.”

He went on to emphasize Messi’s unique qualities, asserting, “There will never be another player like him. It is impossible. For 20 years, he has consistently been at the top of his game, scoring and playing at an elite level.”

Mascherano highlighted Messi’s versatility, adding, “If you put him in defense, he would excel there too. I can assure you of that, having witnessed it myself. So in the end, for me, I don’t have any doubt.”

His remarks reflect a broader sentiment shared by many in the football community, as fans continue to debate and celebrate the legacies of these two icons of the sport.