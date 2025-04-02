La Liga Notifies Barcelona Over Registration Of Dani Olmo, Paul Víctor

La Liga has raised concerns regarding FC Barcelona‘s financial ability to register players Dani Olmo and Paul Víctor, asserting that the club does not possess the necessary salary cap to accommodate their contracts.

This issue comes as Spain’s sports ministry, the CSD (Consejo Superior de Deportes), prepares to make a ruling this week on whether Dani Olmo and Paul Víctor can play for FC Barcelona for the remainder of the season.

The league specifically questioned the legitimacy of the €100 million arrangement that allowed the CSD to grant temporary registrations for Olmo and Víctor in January.

La Liga has expressed dissatisfaction with this deal, indicating that there are serious doubts about Barcelona’s financial practices.

Furthermore, the league has threatened to take action against the anonymous auditor that Barcelona enlisted to validate the controversial sale of VIP seats at the recently renovated Spotify Camp Nou, an important revenue source for the club.

In a recent development, it was revealed that this significant transaction was omitted from the financial documents that Barcelona submitted to La Liga last week for the 2024-2025 season. These accounts had been scrutinized and approved by an alternate auditor, raising additional questions about transparency in the club’s financial reporting.

In their statement released on Wednesday, La Liga underscored that Barcelona lacked the financial capacity to register Olmo and Víctor as of December 31, 2024, and continues to do so as of January 3, 2025, and beyond.

This situation has led to La Liga formally notifying FC Barcelona about a reduction in their spending limit, which had previously been set at €463 million in February. This development could have significant implications for the club’s operations and player registration going forward.