“Let Me Help Messi” – Bodyguard Yassine Cheuko Cries Out After MLS Ban

Lionel Messi‘s bodyguard at Inter Miami, Yassine Cheuko, has shared that he can no longer provide the level of protection he once did for the football legend.

Yassine Cheuko made this announcement after Major League Soccer (MLS) implemented a ban on his presence during games.

Cheuko, a former Navy SEAL with years of experience in high-stakes security, began his role with Messi when the renowned eight-time Ballon d’Or winner transferred to the United States in 2023.

Recognizing the immense popularity and the potential risks associated with Messi’s fame, the decision was made to ensure the player had personal security to navigate the challenges of being a global icon in a new country.

Throughout his tenure, Cheuko became a familiar face at MLS matches. He took on the critical role of protecting Messi from enthusiastic fans attempting to breach security protocols and reach their idol.

On several occasions, he has sprinted onto the field to intervene, preventing fans from making it too close to Messi, often tackling would-be invaders before they could cause a scene. His proactive approach has undoubtedly contributed to maintaining a safer environment for both the players and fans.

However, the recent restrictions imposed by MLS have significantly altered his role. Under the new regulations, Cheuko is now limited to providing security off the pitch and has been instructed not to step onto the field during games.

In an interview with House of Highlights, Cheuko expressed his frustration, stating, “They don’t allow me to be on the field anymore,” highlighting his discontent with the limitations placed on his ability to protect Messi.

He pointed out the disparities in pitch invasions he observed during his extensive career in Europe, where he worked for Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

“I was in Europe for seven years, and only six people invaded the pitch. In just 20 months here in the United States, I have witnessed 16 pitch invasions. There’s a significant problem here,” Cheuko explained.

He emphasized that he is not the origin of the problem and urged MLS to reconsider their policies, adding, “Let me help Messi.”