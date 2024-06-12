Jose Mourinho Predicts 2024 Ballon d’Or Winner, Euro 2024 Winner

The new manager of Fenerbahce, Jose Mourinho, has picked the player he thinks deserves to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Jose Mourinho, who has coached a series of top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, believes that Vinicius Junior deserves to win Euro 2024.

Vinicius has been very consistent in terms of his overall performance for Real Madrid this season as he helped the Spanish giants win La Liga and the Champions League.

The 23-year-old Brazilian winger recorded 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 games in all competitions for the Spanish giants in the just-concluded season.

Apart from these stats, the Brazil international has displayed amicable dribbling skills, incredible ball control, passion, passing accuracy, and general involvement in his team’s build-up play which made him an essential part of Real Madrid this season.

In a quick-fire session on TNT Sports, Jose Mourinho was asked who is the favourite to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, the Portuguese tactician said: “Vinicius Jr”.

Mourinho also predicted the players he thinks would win individual awards at the Euro 2024 in Germany after predicting that his home country, Portugal would beat England in the final of the tournament.

The former Tottenham Hotspur coach said Bayern Munich and England captain, Harry Kane, will finish the tournament as the highest goalscorer. He added that England’s Jude Bellingham will win the tournament’s best player award.