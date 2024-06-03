‘This Shirt Is My Skin’ – Jose Mourinho Tells Fenerbahce Fans

New Fenerbahce manager, Jose Mourinho has described himself as a new member of the Turkish side during his official unveiling on Sunday, June 2.

Jose Mourinho was given an unprecedented welcome in Istanbul by the fans of Fenerbahce who are overwhelmed that their side will be coached by one of the greatest coaches in the world.

On Sunday, the whole city was flooded with the club’s fans who were seen with different placards, firecrackers, and flags as they celebrated the arrival of Mourinho.

The 61-year-old Portuguese tactician who has been jobless since January 2024 when AS Roma decided to sack him due to a poor run of games, decided to accept the challenge to coach the Turkish giants.

Mourinho replaces 62-year-old Turkish tactician İsmail Kartal who led the side to finish second in the league with three points below the table-toppers Galatasaray.

Reports claimed that there is a clause in Mourinho’s contract with the Turkish giants which permits him to leave the side if a bigger side comes for his signature.

Despite that speculation, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Manchester United coach stressed that Fenerbahce’s shirt is his skin.

Jose Mourinho said: “Normally a coach is loved after victories.

“In this case, I feel that I am loved before the victories.

“That is a big responsibility that I feel. I promise you from this moment, I belong to your family. This shirt is my skin.”