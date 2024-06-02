Jose Mourinho Reveals Why Real Madrid Always Win As He Hails Ancelotti

Portuguese legendary tactician, Jose Mourinho believes that the “so simple” structure of Real Madrid is the reason why the Spanish giants always win titles.

Recall that Jose Mourinho coached Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013 but wasn’t as successful as expected as he failed to win the Champions League at the club.

Despite his not-too-successful spell at Real Madrid, he is highly respected by the club’s fans and there was a point he was rumoured to be on his way back to the side.

Before and after his time at Real Madrid, the Spanish giants have continued to win titles virtually every season. They have been unstoppable in the UEFA Champions League where they hardly go five years without winning the title at least once.

Advertisement

On Saturday, June 1, Real Madrid won their record-extending 15th Champions League title at Wembley Stadium after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 with Jose Mourinho in attendance.

After the game, Jose Mourinho told TNT Sports that the simple structure of Real Madrid is the secret to the club’s success.

He said: “Real Madrid’s structure is so simple.

Advertisement

“Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, the chief scout and the coach. That’s it.

“It’s absolutely correct and why they win.”

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has described his colleague, Carlo Ancelotti as a “proper coach” after the Italian tactician helped Real Madrid win their 15th Champions League title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mourinho said Ancelotti who is now the most successful coach in the Champions League history is not a social media coach.

“He’s not a social media coach, he’s a proper coach”, the 61-year-old Portuguese tactician said.

“He comes from the meritocracy. Go to his office and see how many medals.”