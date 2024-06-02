Jose Mourinho Believes Pep Guardiola Is Laughing At Chelsea, Manchester United

Former Manchester United and Chelsea coach, Jose Mourinho believes that the coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is laughing at the “mess” at other Premier League clubs.

Virtually all the elite clubs in the Premier League are going through managerial crisis especially Chelsea who have changed five coaches in the last three seasons.

Despite the frequent managerial changes at Stamford Bridge and the heavy investment in signing new players, Chelsea are unable to compete with a stable Manchester City side.

But towards the end of the 2023-2024 Premier League season, coach Mauricio Pochettino made Chelsea look as promising as ever thanks to their improved form and their consistent winning run.

Yet, Chelsea decided to part ways with him even though he was able to lead them to a 6th place finish, a huge improvement from the 2022-2023 season in which they finished below the top ten.

Reacting to the state of things at Chelsea via TNT Sports during the 2024 Champions League final on Saturday, June 1, Jose Mourinho said he doesn’t know why Chelsea decided to sack coach Porchetino.

The former Tottenham Hotspur coach said if it was Spurs that took such a decision, he would have understood because the North London side are contended with finishing below the first place.

He said, “I have no idea (why Chelsea Sacked Pochettino).

“Tottenham I have an idea, this is Tottenham, always fighting to be fourth, which would be amazing between fourth, fifth, sixth, next season the Europa League, of course, they can win it.

“Chelsea… I really don’t know.”

On the state of Manchester United, Mourinho said: “A little improvement but more of the same.

“I think at this moment Pep [Guardiola] laughs at the mess at other clubs.”