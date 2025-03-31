Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola Receives Touchline Ban

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has received a one-match ban following a yellow card issued during the team’s 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Referee Stuart Atwell cautioned Pep Guardiola for dissent after Erling Haaland was fouled during the match. Unfortunately, Haaland had to leave the field due to an apparent knee injury sustained from a tackle by Lewis Cook.

As Bournemouth continued to play while Haaland signaled for a substitution, this led to a heated response from the City players. Kevin De Bruyne voiced his concerns to Cook, while Guardiola expressed his frustrations, resulting in his booking.

This yellow card marks Guardiola’s third of the season, meaning he will be absent from the touchline when City faces Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday. Previously, he was cautioned in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal in September and the 3-2 win over Fulham in October.

In a positive response to the match, Guardiola praised the contributions of Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kevin De Bruyne after securing their place in the FA Cup semi-finals. He emphasized the importance of both experienced and younger players, noting, “Today, Bernardo, Gundo, and Kevin—they are really good.”

Looking ahead, Manchester City will prepare for their next fixture against Leicester City in the Premier League, followed by a semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup in April.