Jose Mourinho agrees To Join Fenerbahce Until 2026

Former Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid manager, Jose Mourinho has agreed to coach Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Jose Mourinho has been without a job since January 2024 after Italian Serie A club, Roma decided to part ways with the Portuguese iconic coach.

Between April and earlier in May, there were strong speculations that Mourinho could stage a return to the English Premier League, Chelsea in particular.

However, the speculation didn’t yield much as Chelsea decided to replace sacked Mauricio Porchetino with Leicester City coach, Enzo Maresca.

Earlier today, May 31, an Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, quoted Portuguese publication, A’Bola, that Jose Mourinho has agreed to move to the Turkish league.

The 61-year-old Portuguese football icon has reportedly agreed on a two-year deal with Fenerbahce which will see him stay in Turkey until 2026.

“José Mourinho’s verbal agreement with Fenerbahçe is on a two-year contract valid until June 2026″, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared on X.

“It will also include an option for further seasons.

“Jorge Mendes has been negotiating the deal and now time to review, and sign all formal documents.

“Here we go soon!”

