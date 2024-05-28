Enzo Maresca: ‘Chelsea Agree Five-Year Deal With Leicester City Coach’

Chelsea and Leicester City’s outgoing coach, Enzo Maresca, have reportedly agreed on a long-term deal which is expected to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2029.

Also included in the deal is an option for Enzo Maresca to sign a one-year extension before the five-year deal expires. This means that the 44-year-old Italian tactician could stay at Chelsea until 2030.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are expected to pay Leicester City a compensation worth €11 million before they can announce the deal.

“Chelsea have agreed terms with Enzo Maresca as new manager”, the transfer expert wrote.

“The agreement is now done and sealed on a contract valid until June 2029, it’s five year deal for Maresca.

“It will also include the option to extend until June 2030.

“Chelsea will now pay a compensation fee of over €10m to Leicester City, a matter of time to sign soon.”

Note that Enzo Maresca started his managerial career at Manchester City where he served as the club’s Elite Development Squad coach from 2020 to 2021. He helped Manchester City win the Premier League 2 title.

In 2021, he moved to Parma where he failed to help the club gain promotion to the first division and was sacked in the same year.

After he was sacked from the Italian club, he returned to Manchester City and served as Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach until 2023 when Leicester City decided to appoint him as the club’s head coach.

In his first season at Leicester City, he led the club to return to the Premier League as the champions of the EFL Championship.

This feat made him a priority target at Chelsea to replace the sacked coach Mauricio Pochettino who was sacked about a week ago.