‘Why Chelsea Sacked Mauricio Pochettino Revealed, See Candidates For The Job’

Chelsea reportedly decided to part ways with coach Mauricio Pochettino because the coach and the club were not on the same page in terms of the club’s project.

Since Todd Boehly and his consortium took over the ownership of Chelsea, they have sacked three permanent coaches including Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. The consortium had also tried two interim coaches, Bruno Saltor and Frank Lampard before the arrival of coach Mauricio Pochettino.

After Pochettino managed to drive the club from a very rough start to the 2023-2024 season to a 6th place finish which was an improvement from their 12th place finish last season, most football enthusiasts thought the Argentine tactician would be allowed to continue at the club next season.

Interestingly, on May 21, 2024, the club confirmed that they had mutually parted ways with Pochettino.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared on Instagram earlier today, May 22, that most players at the club are unhappy over Mauricio Pochettino’s sack.

The transfer expert also claimed that Chelsea decided to let the coach go because their “plan, vision and ideas on the project were not on the same page, also on transfers”.

He added, “Club now focused on getting a modern and dynamic manager who can play offensive football, possession, improve the team defensively and trust young talents.”

Who are the potential candidates Chelsea are considering for the new vacant role?

Immediately after reports went viral that Chelsea had parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino, it was speculated that Thomas Tuchel, Hansi Flick, Antonio Conte and José Mourinho had been shortlisted for the job.

But the transfer expert said none of the aforementioned coaches are currently on Chelsea’s shortlist and revealed that the Blues are yet to make contact with any coach.

Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Vincent Kompany has also been linked but no talks taking place; Bayern called him, revealed on Monday.

“Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna (also Brighton want him) have been mentioned internally at the club.

“Sebastian Hoeneß, highly rated but he already said no to Bayern weeks ago; he wants to stay at Stuttgart.

“More candidates will be discussed between owners and directors to make their final decision really soon.”