Contract Extension: ‘Erik Ten Hag Gives Man United Three Conditions’

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has reportedly given the club’s board three conditions they must meet before he will agree on a new deal.

Recall that Manchester United were very close to sacking Erik Ten Hag after an abysmal 2023-2024 season in which they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage and finished eighth in the Premier League.

Despite the club’s poor form in the just concluded season in other competitions, they managed to get to the FA Cup final and stunned Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium to win the title.

This development made it more difficult for United’s board to sack him as earlier envisaged coupled with difficulty in getting a reliable replacement.

Hence, the club’s board decided to keep him at Old Trafford beyond this summer and they are reportedly making efforts to extend his contract.

According to the United Kingdom publication, the Sun, Erik ten Hag has made three demands to Manchester United which they must meet before he will sign the reported two-year contract extension offer on the table for him.

One of the conditions is that United and English winger, Jadon Sancho, who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, must not be allowed to return to the club’s senior squad until he apologizes for calling him a liar in 2023.

The 58-year-old former Ajax manager doesn’t want United’s technical director Jason Wilcox to have a prominent say on his team’s playing style.

Erik ten Hag’s third demand is that Manchester United must renew the contract of the club’s forwards’ coach, Benni McCarthy as the assistant coach has few weeks left in his current deal.