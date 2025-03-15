Jim Ratcliffe Reveals Manchester United’s Biggest Mistake In Post-Ferguson Era

The co-owner of Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has criticized the club’s decision to appoint David Moyes as the successor to the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

In an interview with The Times, Jim Ratcliffe reflected on the strategic missteps taken by the club’s previous administrations regarding managerial transitions.

Sir Alex Ferguson, who famously stepped down as Manchester United manager in 2013 after an illustrious 26-year reign, left an unparalleled legacy, having secured 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

In stark contrast, his successor, Moyes, who hails from Scotland like Ferguson, had yet to prove himself on the highest stages of football, having never won significant silverware or managed a team laden with world-class talent.

Ratcliffe candidly expressed his disappointment with the appointment, stating, “I have a great deal of respect for David Moyes, and I genuinely believe he is a capable manager. However, the decision to transition from Sir Alex Ferguson to Moyes was not one I would have made.”

He elaborated on Moyes’ struggles, highlighting that before stepping into Ferguson’s enormous shoes, Moyes lacked experience in managing elite players, which is crucial in high-pressure environments like Manchester United.

Furthermore, Ratcliffe emphasized that Moyes’ leadership skills and personality might not have been the ideal fit to command a squad filled with high-calibre athletes.

The British billionaire added, “He simply doesn’t possess the necessary gravitas to stand before such accomplished players.”