Erik Ten Hag Reminds Man United Of Their 11 Years EPL Title Drought

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, has reminded the club that they haven’t won a Premier League title in eleven years amid uncertainty concerning his future.

Erik Ten Hag is expected to be sacked after the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City which will kick off at Wembley Stadium at 3 p.m. later today, May 25, 2024.

Reports in England claimed that whether Manchester United win the FA Cup title or not, the club’s owners are reportedly determined to get rid of him due to a poor run of games.

Recall that Erik ten Hag led Manchester United to a third-placed finish in the 2022-2023 Premier League season and also won the Carabao Cup.

Unfortunately for him, the 2023-2024 season was a different ball game as he only managed to finish 8th in the Premier League which means that no Champions League football for the club next season.

They can only play in the Europa League next season if they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final later today, May 25.

Ahead of the game, Erik ten Hag told Dutch outlet VI that Manchester United are not ready to win every game like the club’s management and fans expect.

He said: “Manchester United won the league for the last time in 2013, 11 years ago.

“But still they expect us to win every game while competing at the top.

“This club is not ready for that.

“We were supposed to start building something and we made the first steps last year, but then you find out how big this club is and that nobody is ever satisfied.

“Within the club people were satisfied, but outside the club, there was noise saying I won only the Carabao Cup, lost the FA Cup Final and became 3rd.”