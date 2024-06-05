Manchester United Confirm Departure Of Martial, Six Other Players (Full List)

English Premier League club, Manchester United, has confirmed the departure of seven players from the club following the expiration of their current contracts.

The list of departing players was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday by the club.

Some of the high-profile names on the list include Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane, who departed at the end of their contracts.

Others making their exit from United include academy graduate Brandon Williams who spent last season on loan with Ipswich.

Fellow academy graduates Charlie McNeill, Marcus Lawrence and Kie Plumley are all set to use the exit door.

37-year-old veteran midfielder, Tom Huddlestone, who moved to Old Trafford in August 2022 to act as a player-coach for the Red Devils’ U-21 side is also making his exit from the club.

Meanwhile, United is still in discussions with Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton over possible new contracts.

Meanwhile, Italian Serie A former champions, Napoli, have confirmed the appointment of former Juventus and Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, as their new manager.

Antonio Conte has been without a coaching job since he left Tottenham Hotspur in the middle of the 2022-2023 season, the same season in which Napoli won the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

Unfortunately for Napoli, they completely collapsed in the 2023-2024 campaign, a season they couldn’t win any title and didn’t even qualify for European club football.

Despite the unpleasant state of Napoli which could lose Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, to another club this summer, Antonio Conte decided to take the challenge.

After signing his contract with Napoli, the 54-year-old Italian tactician who has won the Serie A title three times in a row with Juventus and once with Inter Milan, said he is committed to the growth of Napoli.