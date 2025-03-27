Andre Onana Refuses To Leave Manchester United – Report

Andre Onana has recently been approached by clubs in Saudi Arabia keen to secure his services, but the Manchester United goalkeeper has opted to remain at Old Trafford, according to Daily Mail.

Andre Onana, 28, has faced some challenges since joining the Red Devils, including a debut season marked by a few notable mistakes. Despite these hurdles, he remains focused on improving and contributing to the team during a tough campaign, as United currently sit in 13th place in the league table.

While his performance has attracted attention from ambitious Saudi Pro League clubs looking to enhance their rosters this summer, Onana’s decision to stay reflects his determination to succeed at Manchester United.

Recently, Sir Jim Ratcliffe discussed Onana’s situation, mentioning him among several players the current regime has inherited. Onana, signed for a fee of £47.2 million, is part of a broader effort by the Red Devils to address their squad dynamics and work towards a brighter future.

Ratcliffe commented on the incoming players, saying, “If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy, we’re buying Antony, we’re buying Casemiro, we’re buying Onana, we’re buying [Rasmus] Hojlund, we’re buying [Jadon] Sancho. These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we’ve inherited those things and have to sort that out.”

As Onana prepares to focus on his development and role within the squad, the future of other players mentioned by Ratcliffe remains uncertain. United recently loaned out their most expensive recent purchase, Antony, while Casemiro, one of the club’s top earners, has also expressed a desire to remain, although interest from Saudi clubs could influence future decisions.