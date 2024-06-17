Transfer Update On Simons, Yoro, Colwill, Cancelo, Davies, Onana, Others

In this summer transfer window, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are interested in signing 21-year-old Xavi Simons, a forward for Paris St-Germain and the Netherlands, according to L’Equipe.

Lille rejected Liverpool’s transfer offer of 50 million euros for defender Leny Yoro, 18, Mundo Deportivo claimed.

Bayern Munich are not pursuing the 21-year-old English defender Levi Colwill from Chelsea because the German team feels the transfer fee would be too high, Sky Germany claimed.

Barcelona are interested in buying Joao Cancelo, 30, a defender for Portugal, but Manchester City will not accept a price below £25 million for him which could be a problem in the negotiations, the Sun reported.

When Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, leaves this summer, Everton are considering replacing him with Hull City’s 23-year-old English defender Jacob Greaves, Daily Mail reported.

Alphonso Davies, a left-back for Canada who has been linked to Real Madrid, has not been able to agree on a new contract with Bayern Munich. However, the team does not want to let the 23-year-old go and let his contract expire, according to Sky Germany.

Joe Rodon, a 26-year-old defender for Tottenham and Wales, is being pursued by several teams, including Ipswich, Southampton, Leicester, and Leeds, London.Football claimed.

Spurs are one of the teams that have had preliminary discussions about acquiring 22-year-old Riccardo Calafiori, an Italian defender with Bologna, Caught Offside claimed.

Despite recent transfer rumours of a bid for 22-year-old Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, Aston Villa’s whole attention is still on concluding a swap deal with Juventus including Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 26, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano wrote.