2022 Was Difficult At PSG, New Club To Be Announced In Days – Kylian Mbappe

French forward, Kylian Mbappe has admitted that it was not easy for him to remain at Paris Saint Germain in 2022.

During the said year, Real Madrid made a series of offers and efforts to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Spanish giants, a side that has been the Franchman’s childhood love in club football. But PSG refused to allow the move to materialize.

To the dismay of most football enthusiasts, Kylian Mbappe decided to extend his contract with PSG amidst Real Madrid’s push for his signature.

Ahead of the expiration of the contract on June 30, 2024, Mbappe told PSG he wouldn’t be extending his stay at the club. Afterwards, he announced that he would exit the club as a free agent this summer.

Though no official statement from Mbappe nor Real Madrid yet, most reports claim that the Frenchman is destined for the Spanish La Liga giants.

In an interview with CNN, Mbappe explained that the 2022 FIFA World Cup influenced why he decided to stay at PSG in 2022.

“It was more than just staying at PSG. It was the World Cup in Qatar”, the 25-year-old striker said.

“There were many things around these things. It was a big decision, a difficult decision… but I don’t regret anything.

“It was not an easy situation and I wish nobody that.”

When questioned about his next club now that his contract with PSG is weeks to expire, Kylian Mbappe said: “My next club will be official soon, it is a matter of days.

“I can’t wait for that, I’m happy. We have to wait just for some days.”