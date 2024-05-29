Kylian Mbappe Names Italian Club He Wishes To Play For

Outgoing Paris Saint Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he dreams of playing for Italian Serie A giants, AC Milan, in the future.

Over the years, there have been reports that Real Madrid is the first love of Kylian Mbappe in terms of club he would like to play for.

In the last three seasons, Real Madrid has made a series of push to actualise the reported dream of Mbappe to play for the Spanish giants.

That dream is expected to be actualised this summer as he has decided to leave PSG for a yet-to-be-announced club. Even though there are no official comments from Mbappe and Real Madrid yet, reports have confirmed that Santiago Bernabéu will be the new home of the 25-year-old French striker this summer.

Amid that, Mbappe told Sky Italia after winning the best player of the year at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards (European edition) in Italy that AC Milan was the first love of his family.

The France international said if he has the chance to play in Italy, he will play for AC Milan as he revealed that he always watches games involving the team.

When Sky Italia asked Mbappe if he would play in Italy, the Frenchman answered: “You never know what can happen.

“When I was a kid I was a fan of Milan. I always said that if I come one day to Italy, I’m going to play for Milan. I watch always the Italian league, every game of Milan.

“I was in Paris. I’m going to have a new club now. I’m really happy with what I have now.”

Note that Mbappe scored 44 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 games in all competitions for PSG last season.

Mbappe’s goals and assists helped PSG to win the French Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and the Trophée des Champions during the 2023-2024 season.