2024 Globe Soccer Awards: Mbappe, Arteta, Alonso, Man City Win Big

French forward, Kylian Mbappe was one of the biggest winners at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards (European edition), which was held on Tuesday night, May 28.

The Paris Saint Germain forward, who is expected to leave the French Ligue 1 side this summer, won the the Best Player of the Year award at the award ceremony which took place in Sardinia, Italy.

Mbappe won the award for being the best player in the last 12 months following his 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 games in all competitions for PSG.

Mbappe’s goals and assists helped PSG to win the French Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and the Trophée des Champions in the year under review.

The manager of the year award went to Xabi Alonso who led Bayer Leverkusen to win the German Bundesliga without losing a game. He also led the team to win the DFB-POKAL and finished second in the Europa League.

Bayern Munich striker, Harry Kane who joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur last summer won the Top Scorer of the Year award after scoring 44 goals in 45 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Below are other winners at the first edition of the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards (European edition)

Breakthrough of the Year award – Serie A side Atalanta for winning the Europa League.

Emerging player of the Year – 16-year-old Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Coach Career Award: Luciano Spalletti

Special Career Award: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Comeback Award: Como

Player Career Award: Gianluigi Buffon

Football Leadership Award: Nasser Al-khalifa

Best Coach Premier League award: Mikel Arteta

Sportsmanship Award: Gianluca Pessotto

Note that some of these winners are qualified to be nominated for the 2024 Dubai Globe Soccer Awards which will take place in December this year.