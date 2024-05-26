Transfer: Mbappe Speaks On His Next Club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Kylian Mbappe, expressed pride in concluding his tenure at the club with a victory in the French Cup final against Lyon on Saturday.

The match, held in Lille, ended with a 2-1 scoreline in favor of PSG, marking a celebratory yet poignant end to Mbappe’s illustrious stint with the Parisian club.

Mbappe, whose contract with PSG has now expired, confirmed his departure from the club after the season’s close.

While he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, Mbappe has yet to officially announce his next destination.

“All I wanted was to end things well with my club, with a trophy. I think there is a time for everything and I will announce my future club in good time,” Mbappe told reporters post-match.

Despite not scoring in the final game, Mbappe leaves PSG as the club’s all-time top scorer with 256 goals from 308 appearances.

His career at PSG has been marked by significant achievements, including six Ligue 1 titles, four French Cups, and two League Cups, along with a memorable run to the Champions League final in 2020.

During the post-match interactions, Mbappe reflected on his emotional state, acknowledging the bittersweet nature of his departure.

“With the protocol before a Cup final you have a lot of waiting around and so there is a lot of time to think, and the last thing a footballer needs to be doing is thinking,” he shared, noting how the final moments with PSG were filled with nostalgia and a sense of finality.

The game itself saw contributions from Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz, who scored for PSG, while Jake O’Brien netted Lyon’s lone goal.

This victory ensured that Luis Enrique’s squad secured a domestic league and cup double, despite a semifinal exit in the Champions League to Borussia Dortmund.

As Mbappe prepares to join the France squad for Euro 2024, the football world eagerly anticipates his next move, which he assures will be announced “in a few days.”