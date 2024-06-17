Kylian Mbappe To Follow Real Madrid’s Directive Over 2024 Olympics

Real Madrid’s new player, Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that his new club will not allow him to represent France at the Paris Olympics later this summer.

Earlier this year, Real Madrid reportedly said none of its players will participate in two international tournaments this summer. This means that all Real Madrid players that participate in the European Championship or Copa America, are not expected to feature in the football event of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

This directive came after the 25-year-old French forward had said he wished to play at the Olympics for France. The order from Real Madrid was expected to discourage him from joining the Spanish giants but his love for the club overshadowed his desire to play at this year’s Olympics.

Kylian Mbappe, who recently confirmed his decision to move from Paris Saint Germain to Real Madrid ahead of this summer transfer window, said he is aware of this directive.

Mbappe, who is currently in Germany to help France to win the 2024 European Championship, told reporters ahead of their clash with Austria at 8 p.m. later today, that he can’t feature in Paris Olympics.

“My club’s position was very clear, so from that moment on, I think I won’t be taking part in the Games,” Mbappe said on Sunday, June 16.

“That’s just the way it is, and I understand that too. I’m joining a new team in September, so it’s not the best way to start an adventure.

“Now I think I’m going to wish this French team all the best. I’m going to watch every game. I hope they’ll bring home the gold medal.”