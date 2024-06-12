Kylian Mbappe Predicts Euro 2024 Finalists

Newly signed Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappe has revealed the national team he wishes to face in the Euro 2024 final in Germany.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to lead France’s national team to battle for the European Championship from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

The 25-year-old striker has won virtually everything in international football except the European Championship. Hence, he sees the forthcoming edition of the tournament as his best opportunity to win it.

Ahead of the competition, Mbappe told Sport Bild that he is looking forward to a France Vs Germany Euro 2024 final as he played down on the 2-0 victory the German side recorded against the French side in a friendly game on March 23, 2024.

Kylian Mbappe said: “We come to Germany to make history. It’s our job. We are ready, we are hungry for success and we know what we have to do. We can do something good for our country if we bring the cup home.”

When asked if he doesn’t mind a Germany vs France Euro 2024 final despite losing to the German Machine in March, Mbappe said: “I would sign for that. Friendly matches don’t count! More seriously, Germany has a great team.

“In principle, the Germans are always there when something is at stake. They always come back after a setback.”