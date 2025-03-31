Carlo Ancelotti Reveals His Wish For Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti expressed confidence in superstar striker Kylian Mbappe’s potential to emulate the legendary status of all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe, who idolized Ronaldo during his youth, joined Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and has impressively matched Ronaldo’s tally of 33 goals in his debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti shared his aspirations for Mbappe during a news conference, stating, “What I wish for Mbappe is that he can achieve what Ronaldo did at Real Madrid — and I genuinely believe he can do it. This would mean he could become a legend at the club, much like Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Ronaldo, who transferred to Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009, left a remarkable legacy with 450 goals before departing in 2018. Currently, the 40-year-old Portuguese forward plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and scored 33 goals in 35 appearances during his initial season with Real Madrid.

Mbappe, now 26, recently celebrated a brace against Leganes in La Liga, remarking on the significance of matching Ronaldo’s record. “We know the impact he has had on Real Madrid and on me personally. He shares valuable advice with me,” Mbappe stated during an interview with Real Madrid TV.

With the team actively competing across three tournaments this season, Mbappe has ample opportunity to increase his scoring tally. Ancelotti’s squad is set to face Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals, holding a narrow 1-0 lead from the first leg in San Sebastian.

Ancelotti emphasized the motivation that comes with being close to a final: “To be near a final is energizing, not just for me, but for the players and the club as well. Reaching a final is a significant achievement in any competition, and with a slight advantage and the unwavering support of our fans, we are even more motivated to succeed.”