WelcomeMbappé: Kylian Mbappe Finally Becomes Real Madrid Player

Real Madrid made the announcement by posting a video highlights of Kylian Mbappe across all their social media platforms. The one posted on their Instagram page came with the hashtag: #WelcomeMbappé.

A statement from the club’s official website added: “Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons.”

As for Kylian Mbappe, the 25-year-old France international, took to his X page to write: “A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now.

“Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support.

¡Hala Madrid!”

Mbappe reportedly entered a verbal agreement to move to Real Madrid in February 2024. Afterwards, he informed Paris Saint Germain of his decision to leave them on a free transfer at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

The 25-year-old Mbappe whose childhood dream has always been to play for Real Madrid is expected to be unveiled as the club’s new signing at the Santiago Bernabéu before the commencement of Euro 2024.

Naija News gathered that Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid will earn the Frenchman around 15 million euros per season and it will last until June 30, 2029.

Aside from the agreed salary, Mbappe will keep a percentage of his image rights and he is entitled to a whopping 150 million euro signing-on bonus. Real Madrid are expected to complete the payment of the signing-on bonus within the space of five years.

Note that since Kylian Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco on an initial loan in 2017, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has only failed to win the French Ligue 1 once. In his time at PSG, he scored a club-record 256 goals in all competitions.