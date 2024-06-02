Kylian Mbappe, Kane Lead 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Goalscorers Chart

Despite crashing out in the semi-final stage of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League campaign, outgoing Paris Saint Germain forward, Mbappe is the joint-highest goalscorer of the campaign.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich who also ended his run in the tournament in the semi-final stage has the same number of goals as Kylian Mbappe.

Both Kane and Mbappe scored eight goals each to finish as the top scorers of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League season.

Recall that Mbappe couldn’t help PSG against Borussia Dortmund who defeated them home and away in the semi-final stage of the Champions League.

Unfortunately for the Bundesliga side, they couldn’t repeat the form in the final as they fell 2-0 to Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

The eventual winners of the 2023-2024 Champions League, Real Madrid, ended the journey of Kane’s Bayern Munich in the semi-final stage of the campaign.

Vinicius Junior who is contending for the 2024 Ballon d’Or alongside Kylian Mbappe, scored 6 goals in the 2023-2024 Champions League campaign, including one in the final.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City also has 6 goals in the just-concluded UCL campaign even though his team’s journey in the tournament ended in the quarter-finals.

Below are the top scorers of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League campaign:

8 goals – Mbappe and Kane

6 goals – Vinicius, Antoine Griezmann and Erling Haaland

5 goals – Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden, Galeno, Rasmus Hojlund, Alvaro Morata and Rodrygo.