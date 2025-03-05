Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior Happy With Current Form

Real Madrid and Brazilian winger, Vinicius Jr. has expressed confidence in his current form, stating, “I’m at my best right now.”

Vinicius is experiencing a successful season with the club, tallying an impressive 17 goals and providing 12 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

The Brazilian winger has made significant contributions in La Liga, scoring nine goals and assisting seven times in just 20 league matches.

In an interview with reporters in Spain, Vinicius addressed the challenges of maintaining peak performance throughout the season. He acknowledged the difficulties that come with consistently competing at a high level, especially after dealing with injuries. “With so many games, you can’t be 100% in all of them,” he said.

Vinicius highlighted the reality faced by many players, stating, “Playing 80 games means you can’t always be at your best. Sometimes you’re not in the right mindset, and physical fitness can fluctuate. A lot of players are playing through injuries.”

Reflecting on the season’s progression, he noted, “I think my season is going well. It’s normal for fans and critics to demand more from me, but I believe that now we are entering the decisive phase of the season, and at Real Madrid, we tend to play better during this critical time.”

His sentiments come in the wake of Real Madrid’s recent 2-1 defeat against Real Betis in La Liga, a result that has heightened the stakes for the team as they advance in the Champions League.

In related news, Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez has shed light on the struggles faced by the club’s star player, Kylian Mbappe, as he transitions to playing in La Liga.

While Mbappe has predominantly played as a left winger throughout his career, he has adapted to a more central striking role since his arrival at Madrid. After a period of adjustment, he appears to have found his rhythm, illustrated by his remarkable hat-trick performance in the Champions League playoffs against Manchester City.

Sanchez emphasized that adapting to a new club entails more than just on-field tactics, stating, “Great players must acclimate to new teammates and a different way of life. The transition involves both sporting and non-sporting challenges. I’m certain that Mbappe has received professional help to assist him in this adjustment.”