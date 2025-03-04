Fabio Capello Speaks On Kylian Mbappe’s Form, Lamine Yamal Vs Messi Comparison

Italian football legend, Fabio Capello has shared insights on the positive impact that Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has had on Kylian Mbappe’s performance, especially after a challenging start to his time at the club.

Recall that Kylian Mbappe recently moved to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain and faced high expectations coming into the team. Initially, he struggled to find his footing in La Liga, failing to score in his first three matches and netting only one goal in his first five Champions League appearances.

Despite this rocky beginning, Mbappe has since turned his form around significantly. He has scored six goals in his last four Champions League outings and eight in his past nine La Liga matches, demonstrating his potential and adaptability.

In an interview with the press, Capello praised Ancelotti’s role in this turnaround, emphasizing his ability to understand and work with players. “He has been instrumental in helping Kylian Mbappe adjust and thrive at Madrid,” Capello noted.

“Ancelotti’s understanding of what the team and the player need is crucial. While some may have been quick to criticize Mbappe during his adjustment period, it is now clear that he possesses extraordinary talent and is performing at a high level.”

This season, Mbappe has made an impressive contribution of 27 goals and four assists across all competitions.

Capello also addressed the comparisons between young Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, which have become quite prominent as Yamal has gained recognition since his debut.

The 17-year-old has drawn attention for his skills and playing style, reminiscent of Messi, particularly as both players emerged from Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy.

While acknowledging the excitement around Yamal, Capello highlighted the need to appreciate his unique qualities without placing the burden of comparison too heavily on him.

“He’s an exceptional young talent who is achieving remarkable things at Barcelona. While some may view him as the next Messi, it’s important to recognize that he is developing his own identity as a player,” he said.

Yamal has already made a significant mark in his early career, having played 86 matches for Barcelona with contributions of 18 goals and 23 assists, winning the Golden Boy and the Kopa Trophy, as well as a place in the coveted Ballon d’Or rankings.