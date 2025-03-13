Kylian Mbappe Returns To France’s National Team Ahead Of Clash With Croatia

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been reintegrated into France’s national squad following his exclusion by manager Didier Deschamps during the last two international breaks.

Kylian Mbappe, 26, has been named on the roster for the Nations League quarter-final clash against Croatia, a match set to take place on March 20 before the teams meet again three days later for the return leg in Paris.

Despite displaying his fitness and availability for club duties, Mbappé was omitted from France’s squad in October as Deschamps opted against taking any risks regarding the forward’s physical condition. In November, Deschamps referenced that omission as a “one-off,” emphasizing a cautious approach to managing Mbappe’s fitness.

In this latest selection, not only is Mbappe expected to resume his role as team captain, but he will also lead a squad that includes a blend of experienced players and fresh talent.

Notably, Paris Saint-Germain winger Désiré Doué has been called up for his first opportunity to represent the national team, showcasing the depth of skill emerging from France’s youth ranks.

Joining Mbappé in the forward line are notable names like Marcus Thuram from Inter Milan, the versatile Ousmane Dembélé, and the rising star Randal Kolo Muani, all of whom bring a dynamic attacking prowess.

The midfield is fortified by the talents of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, both representing Real Madrid and providing a solid foundation with players like Adrien Rabiot from Marseille and Matteo Guendouzi of Lazio.

On the defensive front, the squad features Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne and Arsenal’s William Saliba, bolstered by the presence of Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté. The goalkeeping responsibilities will be managed by an experienced trio: Mike Maignan from AC Milan, Brice Samba from Lens, and Lucas Chevalier from Lille.