Vinicius Junior Equals Lionel Messi’s Record After 2024 UCL Final

Brazilian forward, Vinicius Junior has equalled a record held by Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi after helping Real Madrid to win their 15th UEFA Champions League title.

Vinicius Junior who has made himself Real Madrid’s talisman in the last three seasons, stepped up when it mattered the most to seal a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday, June 1.

In a game in which the 23-year-old Brazilian winger failed to do much especially in the first half, he was still able to make headlines when he converted a pass from Jude Bellingham in the last ten minutes of the encounter.

Before his goal in the 83rd minute, Dani Carvajal headed in the match opener in the 74th minute courtesy of Toni Kroos’ cross.

Advertisement

Vinicius Junior’s goal in the Champions League final means that the Brazil international has directly contributed to 22 goals (11 goals and 11 assists) in the Champions League knockout stages.

Vinicius is now the second player in the history of football to make this number of goals contribution in the Champions League knockout stages before turning 24. The first player to achieve this feat was Lionel Messi.

Vinicius’ contribution to Real Madrid’s success in the 2023-2024 season has drawn him closer to his dream of winning the Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old Brazilian winger who has scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 games in all competitions is in contention for the award alongside his club teammate Jude Bellingham and his potential Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Other contenders for the prestigious football award are Phil Foden and Erling Haaland of Manchester City.