Lionel Messi Shouldn’t Be Forced To Play At 2026 World Cup – Argentina Coach

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has emphasized the importance of not pressuring the country’s icon, Lionel Messi regarding his participation in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following a strong 4-1 victory against Brazil, the world champions have officially secured their spot in next year’s tournament. This has led to widespread speculation among fans about whether Lionel Messi, now 37, will take part in his sixth World Cup.

Scaloni encouraged a patient approach, stating, “We will see what happens; there’s plenty of time. We need to focus on one game at a time to avoid dwelling on this topic throughout the year. It’s important to give Messi space. He will make the decision when he feels ready, and we shouldn’t overwhelm him with questions.”

Note that Messi missed Argentina’s recent matches against Uruguay and Brazil due to a low-grade adductor muscle injury.

Before he sustained the injury, the 37-year-old Argentine forward had scored a goal and provided two assists in two Major League Soccer games for Inter Miami this year.

Based on this form, most football enthusiasts believe Messi still has a lot to offer Argentina, even at the forthcoming World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.