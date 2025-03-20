“They Are Irreplaceable” — Mbappe On Football’s Greatest Icons

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has made it clear that he never aspired to be like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, emphasizing that both players remain irreplaceable in the world of football.

Despite ongoing comparisons to the two legendary figures, Mbappe downplayed any notion of stepping into their shoes. Since joining Real Madrid last summer, he has already scored 30 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

With just two more goals, he is set to surpass Ronaldo’s debut-season record of 33 goals—a milestone the Portuguese star shares with former Netherlands international Ruud van Nistelrooy.

However, Mbappe has insisted that breaking records does not mean he is taking over their legacy.

While speaking at a press conference during his international duty with France, he stated, “I’m not trying to take their place. They are irreplaceable.”

Following his 30th goal of the season, the 26-year-old remained humble about his achievements, acknowledging the impact Messi and Ronaldo have had on football.

“They’re legends who have defined an era. It’s important, but it’s all about numbers. If I score more goals than Ronaldo and Messi, it doesn’t mean I’m bigger, it just means my first season is going better,” Mbappe stated.

Messi has scored over 850 career goals, while Ronaldo holds the record for the highest number of goals in football history, with over 920 to his name.