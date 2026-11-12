Cristiano Ronaldo Begins Production Of First TV Series, ‘Day 1s’

Cristiano Ronaldo has begun production of his first scripted television series, titled Day 1s, as the Portuguese football star expands his business interests beyond football.

The Al-Nassr forward announced the development earlier today, November 12, through a post on his Instagram account, confirming that production of the drama had commenced.

“Exciting news! Production of my first TV show, Day 1s, has just started. More to come!” he wrote.

The series is being developed by UR Marv Studios, a production company Ronaldo co-founded with British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn in 2025.

Day 1s will focus on the business side of British football, with its storyline centred on powerful football agent Stanley Dalton, played by British actor Damian Lewis, who is known for his roles in Homeland and Billions.

Ronaldo will serve as an executive producer and is expected to make his scripted acting debut by appearing as himself in the series.

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry and British rapper Dave are also associated with the project. Dave, whose real name is David Orobosa Omoregie, previously appeared in the British crime drama Top Boy.

The series originated from an idea by football agent Darren Dein, whose former clients have included Henry.

Although the producers have yet to announce a release date or broadcasting platform, pictures shared by Ronaldo and other personalities involved in the project have offered glimpses of its football setting. Some scenes were reportedly filmed in a dressing room at Brentford’s stadium.

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that Vaughn is working with Ronaldo on another film project, Stuntnuts, which is expected to feature Hollywood actors Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon.

Naija News reports that this development is coming days after Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football.

Ronaldo’s latest venture adds to his growing business portfolio, which includes fashion, hospitality and media investments. The 41-year-old continues to play for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.