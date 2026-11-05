Portugal Makes Fresh Announcement After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Retirement Notice

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has announced plans to organise a special farewell ceremony for Cristiano Ronaldo following his retirement from international football.

The federation said the former national team captain would always have a special place in Portuguese football, assuring him that he would remain welcome in the country.

Naija News reports that in a message shared on its official 𝕏 account on Thursday, the FPF paid tribute to Ronaldo for his years of service to the national team.

“This will always be your home,” the federation stated.

Ronaldo, 41, brings an end to an international career that began with his senior debut for Portugal in 2003.

During his time with the national team, the forward scored 146 goals in 234 appearances, making him Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer and the highest goalscorer in men’s international football.

One of the biggest highlights of his career came in 2016 when he captained Portugal to their first-ever European Championship title.

He also led the country to victory in the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025, adding more silverware to his impressive international record.

Beyond his goals and trophies, Ronaldo played an important role in Portuguese football, inspiring young players and becoming one of the country’s most celebrated sporting figures.

Although his international career has come to an end, Ronaldo is expected to continue playing professional football with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is also pursuing the target of scoring 1,000 official career goals.

According to the latest figures provided in the report, he has scored 985 goals, leaving him 15 goals short of the historic milestone.

The planned farewell ceremony will give Portugal an opportunity to celebrate Ronaldo’s achievements and recognise his contributions to the national team over more than two decades.

“This will always be your home,” the Portuguese Football Federation noted, noting that Ronaldo’s connection with his country will remain strong even after his retirement from international football.